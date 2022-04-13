Advertisement

Spring ice-off notice given for Lake Altoona

The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that the Lake Altoona water level will begin to be raised to normal summer elevation beginning April 25.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that the Lake Altoona water level will begin to be raised to normal summer elevation beginning April 25.

According to a release by Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, ice-off conditions now exist on Lake Altoona. Lake front property owners have until April 25 to do any lake front improvements to their property before the level begins to rise on April 25. It’s expected the lake level will be back to the normal summer elevation within a week from April 25.

Questions can be directed to the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department at 715-839-4783

