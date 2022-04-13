Advertisement

TDS expanding Eau Claire fiber build to include Chippewa Falls and Altoona

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC is announcing they have plans to construct an all-fiber network in Chippewa Falls and Altoona to connect more than 10,000 total area addresses to super-fast internet.

According to a release by Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC, residential customers are said to be able to subscribe to up to 2,000Mbps (2 Gigabits) upload and download speeds and businesses can choose connections of up to 10Gig.

“I appreciate the investment TDS is making in Chippewa Falls,” Chippewa Falls Mayor, Greg Hoffman, said. “This project will bring residents more choice and I’m excited about this opportunity.”

TDS says in their release that they expect to break ground this spring and services will become available in phases as the build progresses. TDS’ fiber networks is said to also bring residents in both communities a new option of TV and voice service provider.

The release by TDS says a variety of internet options will be made available, with the highest being 2Gig (2,000Mbps). Residents are said to also have an option to choose service bundles.

Residents interested in learning more about TDS fiber services can visit their website for more information.

