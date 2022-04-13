Tomah man convicted of 2019 homicide of a 3-year-old child

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -A Tomah man is found guilty of beating a 3-year-old child to death in Tomah, Wis in 2019.

According to a 2019 media release by the Tomah Police Department, on May 3 of 2019 at 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department received a report of a medical emergency at a home on Jodi Circle in the City of Tomah.

The release said officers from the Tomah Police Department and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the home and began life-saving measures on a 3-year-old child. The child was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life-saving measures were performed. Despite the extensive efforts by emergency personnel, the child did not survive. An investigation began.

On May 4, 2019, a forensic autopsy was performed by the UW Madison Dept. of Pathology. The autopsy determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death. The preliminary investigation was that the child died from child abuse. Marcus Anderson of Tomah was identified as a suspect.

According to a release from the Office of Monroe County District Attorney, Kevin D. Croninger, on April 12, 2022, a Monroe County jury convicted 37 year old, Marcus W. Anderson of eleven counts including, 1st degree intentional homicide; physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause great bodily harm; four counts of felony bail jumping; felon in possession of a firearm; felony possession of narcotic drugs; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols; operating with a restricted controlled substance and intimidation of a witness.

The release says the convictions came after an eight-day jury trial. The charges against Anderson stem from a 2019 incident in which Anderson beat, 3-year-old Kyson Rice, to death in the City of Tomah. After eight days of trial the jury deliberated for just over two hours before reaching their verdicts.

The release says investigation of the case was led by Investigator Paul Sloan of the City of Tomah Police Department, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group Director Rob Walensky (formerly of the City of Tomah Police Department) and retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clayton Tester. The investigation was aided by numerous members of the City of Tomah Police Department, the Tomah Ambulance Service, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office Investigator, as well as information from medical professionals in the Gundersen, Mayo and UW Health systems.

