UWEC receives $150,000 from National Endowment for the Humanities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing they have received a $150,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant.

According to a release from UWEC, the grant is aimed at elevating the role of the humanities on campuses across the U.S.

According to the release from UWEC, the NEH Humanities Connections Grants are intended to foster “interdisciplinary focus in bridging humanities and non-humanities academic fields such as business, engineering and the health sciences.” The funding received by UWEC has a focus on connections between health care and the humanities.

“Earning this highly competitive NEH grant is an incredible mark of distinction for UW-Eau Claire,” Dr. Michael Carney, Acting Provost and Assistant Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships and Program Development, said. “It builds upon our core strength in humanities and strategic emphasis on health and wellbeing.

