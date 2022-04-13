Woodville man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

St. Croix County, Wis. (WEAU) -A Woodville, Wis. man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

In May of 2020, Shannon Whitten faced 17 charges including failure to maintain sex offender registration.

The criminal complaint said law enforcement found “multiple images and videos of infant and toddler child pornography” on Whitten’s personal cell phone.

The complaint also noted that he had multiple online accounts that were not registered through his sexual offender registry program. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement found a firearm. Whitten is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to officials.

According to April 13, 2022 court documents, now 46-year-old Shannon Whitten pleads guilty to count one, possession of child pornography. Court dismisses counts 2-17. As for count 1, the court orders four years initial confinement and four years extended supervision.

