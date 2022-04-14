Advertisement

Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool

The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the city not being able to keep up with the cost.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A staple of summertime fun in Chippewa Falls is coming to a close after this year.

The Chippewa Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to close the Chippewa pool after this summer. The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the city not being able to keep up with the cost.

Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec Director, John Jimenez, says while building a new pool was on the table, it’s hard to justify the cost when it only gets used three months out of the year.

“The pool in general is essentially operating always in the negative annually with the pool. It costs us more to have the pool even when we’re running, right. The revenues never offset to the cost of the pool and the expenses. So we’re always below a line where we’re supposed to be financially with it,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says the City Council is still deciding where the money used to fund the pool will go after it closes. He says recreational facility to host year-round programming and events is being considered.

