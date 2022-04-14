Advertisement

City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 771 feet, which the City says is two feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire has released an update on the Chippewa River and its levels.

According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 771 feet, which the City says is two feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet. Therefore, the Chippewa River has entered Action stage, prompting safety measures to be put in place as well as the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.

The City of Eau Claire announces for the safety purposes the following areas are closed:

  • Chippewa River Trail -behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building
  • Chippewa River Trail- at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena
  • Chippewa River Trail street underpasses at Madison Street and Farwell Street
  • Southwest Dog Park- located at 1000 Ferry Street.

The City of Eau Claire says in their release that trails will stay closed until the river level recedes below the Action level of 764 feet.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One storefront's sign on the main drag reads STANLEY STRONG.
Stanley storm damage cleanup slated for April 23, volunteers needed
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
The Lake Wissota Railroad Bridge in Lake Wissota, Wis.
Restaurant owner hopes to raise Lake Wissota railroad bridge
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack

Latest News

A new report shows that Wisconsin’s crime labs’ testing turnaround times dipped across a number...
Wisconsin crime labs’ turnaround times slowed last year
Leadership Eau Claire
Leadership Eau Claire (4/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/14/22)
Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 250 hams on Thursday, April 14.
Hy-Vee and first responders distributing free hams at Carson Park