City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire has released an update on the Chippewa River and its levels.

According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 771 feet, which the City says is two feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet. Therefore, the Chippewa River has entered Action stage, prompting safety measures to be put in place as well as the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.

The City of Eau Claire announces for the safety purposes the following areas are closed:

Chippewa River Trail -behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building

Chippewa River Trail- at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena

Chippewa River Trail street underpasses at Madison Street and Farwell Street

Southwest Dog Park- located at 1000 Ferry Street.

The City of Eau Claire says in their release that trails will stay closed until the river level recedes below the Action level of 764 feet.

