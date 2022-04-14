Collaboration in Eau Claire for book drive hosted at Brewing Project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is partnering with the Eau Claire Morning Rotary to collect books for children.

A kickoff event took place Thursday at the Brewing Project. The goal of the book drive is to collect 1,000 new or gently used books for children up to age five.

The books will be given to children who participate in the Library’s summer reading program. The book drive runs until May 12.

According to the release from Friends of the Library, drop off spots in Eau Claire area are Volume One’s Local Store, Unity of Eau Claire, Brewing Projekt, LE Phillips Library, Spirit Lutheran Church, Menomonie Market (formerly known as Just Local Food) and Chippewa Valley Museum. Donation boxes donated by Great Northern Corporation. You can go on the Friend website to give monetarily or send a check to Friend of the Library at 2725 Mall Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701.

