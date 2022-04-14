Advertisement

Collaboration in Eau Claire for book drive hosted at Brewing Project

The books will be given to children who participate in the Library’s summer reading program.
The books will be given to children who participate in the Library’s summer reading program.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is partnering with the Eau Claire Morning Rotary to collect books for children.

A kickoff event took place Thursday at the Brewing Project. The goal of the book drive is to collect 1,000 new or gently used books for children up to age five.

The books will be given to children who participate in the Library’s summer reading program. The book drive runs until May 12.

According to the release from Friends of the Library, drop off spots in Eau Claire area are Volume One’s Local Store, Unity of Eau Claire, Brewing Projekt, LE Phillips Library, Spirit Lutheran Church, Menomonie Market (formerly known as Just Local Food) and Chippewa Valley Museum. Donation boxes donated by Great Northern Corporation. You can go on the Friend website to give monetarily or send a check to Friend of the Library at 2725 Mall Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One storefront's sign on the main drag reads STANLEY STRONG.
Stanley storm damage cleanup slated for April 23, volunteers needed
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
The Lake Wissota Railroad Bridge in Lake Wissota, Wis.
Restaurant owner hopes to raise Lake Wissota railroad bridge
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack

Latest News

The initiative gives schools access to funding to help build a comprehensive mental health...
Gov. Evers talks ‘Get Kids Ahead’ initiative in Ladysmith
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
DHS: Unvaccinated & vaccinated COVID-19 case rates nearly equal
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/14/22)