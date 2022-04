DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society’s rummage and bake sale fundraiser is set for Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DCHS rummage and bake sale (DCHS)

