Eau Claire alternate side parking lifted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is announcing the 2022 spring street sweeping operation was completed early.

The City of Eau Claire says this makes it possible to lift alternate side parking restrictions. The operation is said to remove debris from roadsides and gutters, preventing it from entering Eau Claire storm drains and polluting Eau Claire rivers.

The City of Eau Claire says effective now, parking will be permitted on both sides of the street until Nov. 1, 2022, except in locations where permanent or temporary parking restrictions are posted or marked. The City asks residents to recognize posted parking restrictions in the City.

