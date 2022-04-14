Feed My People Food Bank dealing with inflation, bird flu challenges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As prices continue rising, people are having a harder time affording food.

At Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, that means more people need assistance. It also means the food bank’s costs are on the rise.

Feed My People’s Operations Manager Rick Sorensen said prices have increased at least 10 percent recently. That increase, combined with new challenges created by the bird flu, have made it harder for them to meet the soaring demand.

“We could realistically run out of food if we don’t keep the donorship coming in on the food side and we don’t keep the monetaries coming in to buy the product that we can’t get donated. It’s an everyday concern,” Sorensen said.

He said if the food bank stopped receiving donations, it’d probably run out of food within two months. That’s why inflation, which has caused food and transportation prices to increase, is so concerning.

“Everything from the products that we’re buying, the foods, the fuel for the trucks, the equipment that we need to use to move the product around, the bags that we repack the product into, the boxes, everything is at least a 10 percent increase,” Sorensen said.

As prices continue increasing, fewer people can afford food.

“Just in the last couple of weeks we are seeing our numbers accelerate,” Feed My People Executive Director Nancy Renkes said.

She said the 40-year-old food bank has never dealt with inflation like what it’s dealing with today.

“The stories that we’re hearing, especially from new guests at our distributions, are that prior to what’s happening with inflation, they were getting by, they were able to make ends meet,” Renkes said. “This increase in pricing at the grocery store has pushed them to a point where they no longer can provide food for their family. They no longer, without help, can put food on their table.”

Further complicating things, recent bird flu outbreaks requiring farmers to destroy chickens and turkeys.

“I have had a couple of vendors that I have dealt with in the past that could not even supply me at any price product because they’ve had to destroy the eggs, they’ve had to destroy the birds,” Sorensen said. “So chicken and turkey is just not an option because it wasn’t out there. So not only is it rising prices, it’s cutting the supply line down to near nothing.”

He said the food bank’s been able to offset some costs by becoming more efficient, but cutting costs can only go so far since Feed My People can’t raise prices like a for-profit business.

Monday, Feed My People kicked off it’s “40 More” campaign. Celebrating it’s 40th birthday, the food bank hopes to raise $40,000 over 40 days.



