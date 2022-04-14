Advertisement

Abortion restriction bill signed by Florida Gov. DeSantis

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami....
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday as the state moves to join a growing conservative push ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access nationwide.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

The new law marks a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors. The law does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

“This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” DeSantis said as he signed the bill at the “Nación de Fe” (“Nation of Faith”), an evangelical church in the city of Kissimmee that serves members of the Latino population.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

