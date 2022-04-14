Advertisement

Gov. Evers talks ‘Get Kids Ahead’ initiative in Ladysmith

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers visited Ladysmith Middle and High School Thursday as part of his ‘Get Kids Ahead’ tour.

The initiative gives schools access to funding to help build a comprehensive mental health system.

The “Get Kids Ahead” initiative was announced earlier this year during the Governor’s State of the State Address. Last week, the governor announced nearly every school district across the state will be awarded funds through the initiative.

“I think the complexity of life has changed dramatically. The pandemic is a good example of that. And so I think the issues that young people and their parents are going through now is much more complex than it was before. And complexity leads to inability to kind of deal with that. And mental health issues are the result,” Evers said.

The Ladysmith School District received around $20,000 in funding.

