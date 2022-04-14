High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds.

The ferry which connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County closed about 9 a.m. as winds began picking up across southern Wisconsin. The ferry began running 24/7 at the end of March after it was idled for the winter.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee recorded a wind gust of 55 mph. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that high winds broke a window on the 15th floor of the Chase Tower in the city's downtown early Thursday afternoon. Police closed the sidewalks below and no injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers urged fans who planned to tailgate before the 4:14 p.m. home opener not to set up tents or canopies for the sake of everyone’s safety. The ballclub says even small grills and tables could be on the move.