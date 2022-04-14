Hy-Vee and first responders distributing free hams at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A collaboration is underway in Eau Claire to get holiday hams to local families.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, as part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 250 hams on Thursday, April 14.

The event and distribution of hams will be held at Carson Park in Eau Claire, 100 Carson Park Drive. The drive-thru event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until all hams are distributed. The release from Hy-Vee says the public will be instructed to enter Carson Park from Pavilion Drive. Officers and Hy-Vee staff will provide further direction.

Hy-Vee says in their release, Hams for the Holidays is a collaboration with Hormel Foods in efforts to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. Hy-Vee invites people to go in-store or visit their website to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.

