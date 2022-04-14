La Crosse National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) of La Crosse, hosted a free training on spotting storms.

“We are here tonight to build a weather-ready nation to make sure folks are ready and responsive and resilient from severe weather when it strikes,” said a speaker at the event.

At least 50 people were in attendance.

“Preparedness is key,” said Capt. Jon Jacobson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. “If you’re outside and not inside a vehicle you need to seek shelter immediately. If you’re in a vehicle and you’re traveling, you’re relatively safe inside a vehicle as long as it’s a closed top and your windows are closed. You should still try to seek shelter immediately especially if there is a tornado upon us.”

Attendees at the event received a cloud chart with photos of the different types of clouds including ones that we see during severe weather.

But one of the biggest takeaways was the importance for the community to rely on weather experts to stay safe.

“It’s super important because one of the issues the National Weather Service is facing is their ability to communicate to the public where there is danger. A lot of the public just stays completely unaware of the danger of severe weather until it’s too late or there’s a storm on top of them,” said Tom Mayer, a storm chaser.

LaCrosse NWS is hosting a virtual storm spotter training on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

