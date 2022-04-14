Advertisement

La Crosse National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training

NWS TRAINING
NWS TRAINING(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) of La Crosse, hosted a free training on spotting storms.

“We are here tonight to build a weather-ready nation to make sure folks are ready and responsive and resilient from severe weather when it strikes,” said a speaker at the event.

At least 50 people were in attendance.

“Preparedness is key,” said Capt. Jon Jacobson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. “If you’re outside and not inside a vehicle you need to seek shelter immediately. If you’re in a vehicle and you’re traveling, you’re relatively safe inside a vehicle as long as it’s a closed top and your windows are closed. You should still try to seek shelter immediately especially if there is a tornado upon us.”

Attendees at the event received a cloud chart with photos of the different types of clouds including ones that we see during severe weather.

But one of the biggest takeaways was the importance for the community to rely on weather experts to stay safe.

“It’s super important because one of the issues the National Weather Service is facing is their ability to communicate to the public where there is danger. A lot of the public just stays completely unaware of the danger of severe weather until it’s too late or there’s a storm on top of them,” said Tom Mayer, a storm chaser.

LaCrosse NWS is hosting a virtual storm spotter training on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One storefront's sign on the main drag reads STANLEY STRONG.
Stanley storm damage cleanup slated for April 23, volunteers needed
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
The Lake Wissota Railroad Bridge in Lake Wissota, Wis.
Restaurant owner hopes to raise Lake Wissota railroad bridge
Frank R. James
Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack
Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher

Latest News

A fire at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, Wis. was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system...
No one hurt in Thursday morning fire at Banbury Place
BLUGOLDS DANCE CLASS
BLUGOLDS DANCE CLASS
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (4/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (4/14/22)
The new P.R.I.D.E. dance class practicing their final bows ahead of the April 18 recital at...
‘Nothing but thanks:’ Blugolds bring new dance class for area youth with disabilities