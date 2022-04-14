Leadership Eau Claire
Apr. 14, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Leadership Eau Claire is a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce where participants get a bird’s-eye view of the issues facing the community and begin developing the leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles in the community.
Participants attend a two-day opening retreat, seven one-day sessions and a closing retreat over a nine-month period.
Applications are now open for the 2023 Leadership Eau Claire program.
