Leadership Eau Claire

Leadership Eau Claire is a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Leadership Eau Claire is a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce where participants get a bird’s-eye view of the issues facing the community and begin developing the leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles in the community.

Participants attend a two-day opening retreat, seven one-day sessions and a closing retreat over a nine-month period.

Applications are now open for the 2023 Leadership Eau Claire program.

Leadership Eau Claire website

