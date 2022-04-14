Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation for 2021 standoff in Chetek

36-year-old Kevin Swartz threatened law enforcement during the standoff in May 2021, claiming he had a gun and an explosive device.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 36-year-old man is sentenced to probation for threatening law enforcement last May in Chetek.

Kevin Swartz of Green Bay was sentenced to five years of probation in Barron County Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in January to felony charges of a bomb scare, threatening law enforcement and failing to comply with an officer taking a person into custody. Five of the eight charges in the case were dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.

The conditions of the probation include a fine or community service, a ban on being anywhere alcohol is sold unless it’s part of employment, and requirements to do all evaluations, counseling and treatment as recommended by the probation agent as well as to take all prescribed psychiatric medication and undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Swartz must also get his general education diploma, a job and housing.

According to court documents filed with the case, on the evening of May 1, 2021, law enforcement received a call that there was a person acting strange and paranoid on Banks Street in Chetek. When they arrived at the address, Swartz told officials that he had a gun and would shoot them, as well as that he had an explosive device in the house. Chetek Police continued to negotiate with Swartz when he came out with a black device that he claimed was an explosive. The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response team was then called to the scene, along with other departments. Negotiations went on for several more hours while Swartz refused to leave the house. The Emergency Response team eventually entered the house, and Swartz tried to escape by crawling into the ceiling. Negotiations then continued from inside the house until Swartz fell through the ceiling.

