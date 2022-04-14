No one hurt in Thursday morning fire at Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire Thursday morning at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

The fire was put out by the building’s sprinkler system before crews arrived, according to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue.

Battalion Chief Brian Toonen said the sprinkler system worked as intended, and there were no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Toonen said.

“Sometimes all the work we do for fire prevention really pays off!” the department wrote in a Facebook post. The department plans on releasing more information later Thursday.

ECFD crews were dispatched for a fire this morning at Banbury Place. Crews arrived on scene and found that the sprinkler... Posted by Eau Claire Fire Rescue on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.