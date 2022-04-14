WAGNER TAILS: LuLu and Walnut

MONROE AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for someone to go on adventures with, LuLu is happy for any chance to hop in the car.

She’s about 40 pounds and one-year-old. LuLu is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue based in Monroe County, but she’s currently in a foster home in northeast Wisconsin. **PLEASE NOTE: You will need to drive to Pembine to meet LuLu at her foster home, or set up arrangements with the foster to meet up at another location.**

Her foster mom describes her as the sweetest, snuggliest girl. LuLu does well with the other dog in her foster home, but she is looking for a home without cats.

Before you go on your next adventure, consider hitting the road with LuLu by your side. Click HERE for adoption information. You can also email for an application.

Walnut is described as a low maintenance kitty who would fit in perfectly with most families. This one-year-old is available for adoption through Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie.

He has a playful side, jumping for a wand toy and wrestling with his siblings. But Walnut is also a cuddly cat. He’s friendly with everyone and often attempts to hitch a ride on someone’s back or shoulders.

If you enjoy curling up and watching a good movie or TV show (or maybe WEAU 13 News) Walnut would love to curl up with you while you watch. He simply wants love and affection from his forever family. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark about adopting Walnut.

