Why to avoid gifting live rabbits for Easter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With Easter celebrations coming up, Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue reminds people not to hop on the trend of gifting rabbits for Easter.

Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue is a non-profit that re-homes neglected bunnies. They have their hands full taking care of fluffy friends. Around two to three months after Easter passes, the amount of abandoned rabbits rises.

The Director of Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue, Nicole Evans Estenson, says that it is important for people to do research on rabbit care before choosing a pet rabbit.

“Folks who purchase rabbits for Easter typically do so because it’s an impulse buy,” Estenson said. “You know they’re cute, they are cuddly, they don’t know what they are getting into.”

Typically, people release rabbits in the wild when they can no longer take care of them. Theses abandoned bunnies face new threats, such as predators and cars.

Hoppy House specializes in rescuing these abandoned bunnies and finding them homes. Estenson says rabbits require a high level of care, but they make great pets.

On Saturday, April 16 Hoppy House will be offering a free class. Rabbit experts will give insight on what having a pet rabbit looks like. This class will begin at 1:00 p.m. and go until 2:00 p.m. at String Theory Studio in Chippewa Falls.

Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue host class with rabbit experts. (WEAU)

