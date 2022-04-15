Advance Directives: Plan your end-of-life healthcare decisions before it’s too late

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday, April 16 marks an important day to make an important decision about your health. Governor Tony Evers has declared the day as Healthcare Decisions Day.

The day is meant to spread awareness of the importance of advance planning for healthcare and end-of-life decisions. Mike Wiltse, with the State Bar of Wisconsin, nearly learned this lesson too late. He spent three weeks in the ICU battling Covid-19, just months after marrying his wife Luciana. Mike was put on a ventilator and eventually was unable to share his wishes, while his new wife worked to make his end-of-life decisions.

“It was a pretty touch-and-go situation. At one point, the doctors told Luciana that she should prepare for my eventual death,” said Wiltse. “Then at another point they told her that a tracheotomy might be necessary in order to save me. I’ll tell you, I’m not keen on having a tracheotomy done. I’m not sure I could support that decision.”

“You might as well do it ahead of time, without all of the emotions,” said Wiltse’s wife. “Really we were caught in an emergency situation in a very small amount of time from knowing each other. Thank God it all worked out but it could have been very different from many other variables there.”

Only one in five Wisconsin adults have advance directives. That’s a statistic that Attorney Ben Adams says isn’t surprising, but that should be changed.

“It’s not just signing a piece of paper, it’s talking to those people you would appoint to become your advocates so that if things aren’t going the way you want them to go, your agent can step in and say, ‘no, these are the things that Ben Adams or Mike Wiltse would choose to say if they could say them, and I want you to do these things and not do some of these other things,’” said Adams.

To help you get started, the State Bar of Wisconsin is offering free downloads of an advance directives planner until April 22. Click here to download.

