City of La Crosse updating its comprehensive plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse are planning for the next twenty years of development projects, and are seeking the public’s input.

Between new fire stations, hospitals, and housing projects, there’s a lot of “new” happening throughout La Crosse.

“It’s been a really, really exciting week, and there’s more to come,” Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. “We’re just getting started with the construction season, and so you’re really seeing some of the developments that we’ve talked about for some time, you’ll see a lot more work on those.”

Even though Reynolds and other City staff are focused on the here and now, an eye is being kept towards the future.

Planning Administrator Tim Acklin is part of a committee working to update the City’s comprehensive plan.

“A comprehensive plan really is the overriding guiding document a city uses when making policy choices, land use decisions, capital budget choices,” Acklin detailed.

It’s been twenty years since the City overhauled the plan, and Acklin says now is the right time to do so.

“They should run for about 15-20 years,” Acklin explained. “We’re constantly seeing new things that come up that our comprehensive plan hasn’t addressed, some things have been implemented and taken care of, so we need to move on to the next steps.”

A key piece of creating the plan is gathering as much community input from as many La Crosse residents as possible.

“That was something we’ve struggled with in the past with a lot of our other planning efforts was trying to make sure that we were all-inclusive, and being able to give every opportunity for people to be included and give their input and participate,” Acklin said.

To get the entire community involved, the City has launched the Forward La Crosse campaign, which offers a handful of different opportunities to provide feedback on the planning process.

Reynolds expects more housing and greater sustainability practices to be among the community’s priorities, and encourages all residents to speak their mind.

“What do you want to see, what do you want to see for your community,” Reynolds said. “What do you want to see in terms of development, housing, transportation, environment, sustainability, accessibility, all of those things.”

Acklin says the entire process of gathering public input and putting a new plan together is expected to last 18 months.

The plan must ultimately be approved by the City Council before being put into effect.

