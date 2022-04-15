Advertisement

Eau Claire County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there were 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the...
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there were 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the past week, an average of 16 per day. Those numbers are up nearly 87 percent since the week before.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A trend of an uptick in COVID-19 cases is being seen across the state of Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there were 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the past week, an average of 16 per day. Those numbers are up nearly 87 percent since the week before.

Health officials say it’s a trend being seen across the Badger State. In Eau Claire County, two more people are hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths are reported this week.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Former Altoona financial adviser detained before trial for violating probation
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

Latest News

DHS: Unvaccinated & vaccinated COVID-19 case rates nearly equal
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/15/22)
La Crosse
City of La Crosse updating its comprehensive plan
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the...
Petition started to save Chippewa Pool from closing