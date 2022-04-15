Eau Claire County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A trend of an uptick in COVID-19 cases is being seen across the state of Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there were 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the past week, an average of 16 per day. Those numbers are up nearly 87 percent since the week before.

Health officials say it’s a trend being seen across the Badger State. In Eau Claire County, two more people are hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths are reported this week.

