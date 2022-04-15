Advertisement

ECASD staff, teachers receive Golden Apple Awards

The Florian Gardens hosted the annual Golden Apple Awards Thursday night, recognizing 21 teachers and staff members.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 21 teachers and staff members in the Eau Claire Area School District are honored for their service to students and families Thursday night.

The Florian Gardens hosted the annual Golden Apple Awards.

The program honors an outstanding ECASD teacher or staff member from every school, plus one district-wide support role, for making a positive difference in the lives of students. Every honoree receives a $500 grant for their classroom.

“Any opportunity we can find to just give a little thanks and to give them some energy, to think more creatively, think differently about how they can help our children grow and learn and succeed and move through our programs is an opportunity that we want to take,” Jim McDougall of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation said. “That’s why we started the Golden Apple Awards.”

WEAU 13 News anchor Bob Gallaher emceed the event. You can see a full list of this year’s winners on WEAU.com or below.

2022 Golden Apples
Flynn Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
South Middle School Band Teacher receives Golden Apple Award
Roosevelt Elementary School First Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Sam Davey Elementary Interventionist receives Golden Apple Award
Northstar Middle School science teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Meadowview Elementary General School Assistant honored with Golden Apple Award
Longfellow Special Education Teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Manz Elementary School third grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award
North High School teacher & track coach honored with Golden Apple award
Robbins Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Lakeshore Music teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Prairie Ridge Speech Language Pathologist honored with Golden Apple award
Northwoods Elementary first grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award
McKinley special education teacher presented with Golden Apple award
ECASD Human Resources Generalist honored with Golden Apple award
E.C. Memorial Theatre teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Putnam Heights school counselor honored with Golden Apple award
Locust Lane Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter school teacher honored with Golden Apple
DeLong Middle School special education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
Sherman Elementary Bilingual Education assistant honored with Golden Apple award
Full list of 2022 Golden Apple Award winners

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

