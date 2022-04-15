ECASD staff, teachers receive Golden Apple Awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 21 teachers and staff members in the Eau Claire Area School District are honored for their service to students and families Thursday night.

The Florian Gardens hosted the annual Golden Apple Awards.

The program honors an outstanding ECASD teacher or staff member from every school, plus one district-wide support role, for making a positive difference in the lives of students. Every honoree receives a $500 grant for their classroom.

“Any opportunity we can find to just give a little thanks and to give them some energy, to think more creatively, think differently about how they can help our children grow and learn and succeed and move through our programs is an opportunity that we want to take,” Jim McDougall of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation said. “That’s why we started the Golden Apple Awards.”

WEAU 13 News anchor Bob Gallaher emceed the event. You can see a full list of this year’s winners on WEAU.com or below.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.