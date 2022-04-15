GOP lawmakers aided Trump election challenge before warning against it, texts show

(CNN) - Two Republicans, once former President Donald Trump’s allies in Congress, called on the administration to stand down after the 2020 election.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas went from encouraging the White House efforts to overturn the results to ultimately warning about the consequences.

Dozens of private texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, obtained by CNN, show how they were trying to help initially, but by the end, they raised concerns to Trump’s top deputy about his campaign’s effort to stand in the way of the election’s certification.

“We’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic,” Roy warned Meadows in a text Jan. 1.

The texts, starting right after the election and going through early January 2021, are now in the possession of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Roy’s stark warning came after weeks of begging Meadows for hard evidence of election fraud and concerns that the lack of specific evidence was a real problem for the Trump legal team.

“We must urge the president to tone down the rhetoric,” he wrote to Meadows on Nov. 9.

Roy did believe that there were problems with the election. In early December, he went to the House floor imploring his colleagues to look into the thin examples of fraud.

“The American people are raising legitimate questions about the election, and this body is missing in action and doing nothing,” he said Dec. 9.

Lee also started out hopeful there was a path to challenge the election results. In early November, he touted the work of conservative lawyer Sydney Powell, encouraging Meadows to get her an audience with the president and calling her a “straight shooter.”

Less than two weeks later, Powell appeared with Rudy Giuliani in what would become an infamous news conference where the duo made wild, baseless claims.

Lee then changed his tune, calling Powell a “liability” and turning his focus to touting attorney John Eastman.

Lee pushed a plan to convince state legislatures to offer up a set of alternate electors. When that plan fizzled, he decided he was no longer on board.

He texted Meadows on Dec. 16, “I think we’re now passed the point where we can expect anyone will do it without some direction and a strong evidentiary argument.”

Lee and Roy ultimately chose not to join other Republicans to vote against certifying the election.

“Our job is to open and then count, open then count. That’s it. That’s all there is,” Lee said on the Senate floor Jan. 6.

Privately, they were even more emphatic about the Trump team’s efforts.

“The president should call everyone off. It’s the only path,” Roy texted Meadows on Dec. 31.

Lee argued the effort to challenge the election certification was on dangerous constitutional ground.

Three days before Jan. 6, he warned, “I know only that this will end badly for the president unless we have the Constitution on our side.”

They did not, but the Trump team and a group of loyal Republicans went ahead with their plan anyway.

As it became clear their effort would not be successful, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in protest.

As the violence was raging, Roy texted Meadows, “Fix this now.”

He then went to the House floor and placed the blame squarely at Trump’s feet.

“The president should never have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be,” Roy said Jan. 6.

