Advertisement

La Crosse Fire Department Chief’s last day

Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire...
Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire Department.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire Department.

The La Crosse Fire Department marked the occasion with a social post including photos including the Chief.

“Chief lead the department for over five years and in this time was instrumental in getting a great deal of work done. Seeing the department though strategic planning and reaccreditation, re-establishing mutual aid relationships, improving employee health and wellness, updating and improving fire stations and department technology, acquiring new apparatus, steering the ship through all that was Covid, stepping up to get the Holmen Area Fire Dept on solid footing and getting a new fire station built are just a few of the many things in the long list of accomplishments he spearheaded over his tenure,” La Crosse Fire Department wrote in their social post.

The La Crosse Fire Department went on to say thank you to Chief Gilliam.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona investigation
Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Former Altoona financial adviser detained before trial for violating probation
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/15/22)
The release by Prevail Bank says for every pound of paper shredded, Prevail Bank will donate...
Prevail Bank to hold free paper shredding events
Amie Winters is joined live by Mike Wiltse to discuss the importance of advance directives.
Advance Directives: Plan your end-of-life healthcare decisions before it’s too late
Skyler Opelt
Plea deal likely for Medford man accused of causing fatal buggy crash