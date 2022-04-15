La Crosse Fire Department Chief’s last day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire Department.

The La Crosse Fire Department marked the occasion with a social post including photos including the Chief.

“Chief lead the department for over five years and in this time was instrumental in getting a great deal of work done. Seeing the department though strategic planning and reaccreditation, re-establishing mutual aid relationships, improving employee health and wellness, updating and improving fire stations and department technology, acquiring new apparatus, steering the ship through all that was Covid, stepping up to get the Holmen Area Fire Dept on solid footing and getting a new fire station built are just a few of the many things in the long list of accomplishments he spearheaded over his tenure,” La Crosse Fire Department wrote in their social post.

The La Crosse Fire Department went on to say thank you to Chief Gilliam.

