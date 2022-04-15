Law enforcement presence in Altoona neighborhood

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement officers are in an Altoona neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers with the Altoona Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation are on the scene near St. Andrews Drive and Pebble Beach Drive.

As of 9 p.m. St. Andrews Drive was blocked off by officers. Neighbors in the area tell us activity appears to be centered around a home in the 1300 block of St. Andrews Drive.

An officer at the scene says there’s no threat to the community. WEAU reached out to the Altoona Police Department for more information. Stay with WEAU for updates.

