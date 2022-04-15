Oshkosh woman sentenced to prison in murder-for-hire plot

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman has been sentenced to prison for a murder-for-hire plot.

On April 14, Melissa A. Smith, 39, was ordered to serve seven years and six months in state prison. She received credit for 254 days served.

In January, Smith pleaded no contest to Solicitation of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and was found guilty.

Last July, the Oshkosh Police Vice and Narcotics Unit and Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit started an investigation into Smith attempting to pay someone to kill another person.

A confidential informant relayed conversations with Smith to investigators. Smith said she wanted the intended victim dead because they told police Smith was “selling drugs, had urinated on her bed, and had stolen her handgun.” The informant said Smith was trying to get a handgun and had offered the informant $500 to kill the victim.

On Aug. 2, the informant contacted police and told them Smith intended the hit to happen the next day. Wearing a wire, the informant went to Smith’s home and the conversation played out to investigators.

On the recording, the informant talks about the possible payment of $500, or Smith relieving a $520 debt owned by the informant.

“The plan was for CI to execute the murder, and CI told Smith that CI would need duct tape and plastic or tarp, for purposes of moving the body,” reads the complaint. Smith and CI had previously discussed a gun, but the CI said that would not be necessary because the CI could break the victim’s neck.

Smith mentioned a plan to move out of the area and take money from the victim’s home.

The informant asked Smith whether she was sure about the murder-for-hire plot. Smith responded that she wanted the money and had to “get f---ing passports.” Smith talked about going to the Dominican Republic, saying she had cocaine there and access to property.

The conversation on the plan to go to the victim’s house and kill them continued. Smith told the informant, “once you got him done, I’ll go in.”

Sometime after 7:30 p.m., investigators spotted Smith’s vehicle and the informant’s vehicle at a business on Jackson Street in Oshkosh. Smith came out of the store with two plastic bags and handed one to the informant. The informant told police the bag contained duct tape and plastic drop cloths.

Smith drove away, but was pulled over a short time later.

Investigators searched Smith’s home and found a Glock airsoft gun and a $500 check written out to a friend of the informant.

Investigators viewed text messages between the informant and Smith discussing plans to “go after a person that had shot her car in Neenah a few weeks prior.”

On her release, Smith will serve four years on extended supervision.

