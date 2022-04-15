Advertisement

Petition started to save Chippewa Pool from closing

The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the...
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the City not being able to keep up with costs.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to close down the Chippewa pool after this summer season.

The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the City not being able to keep up with costs.

A “Save Our Pool!” petition is now circulating on Facebook in efforts to make voices heard against the closure of the pool.

Chippewa Falls native, Katie Crise, started the petition. Crise says she knew that people felt strongly about the decision.

Crise says she is hoping they can find some “good solutions as a community and find common ground with community leaders.” Crise says the organizing is just getting started.

You can find the petition here.

