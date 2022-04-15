Advertisement

Prevail Bank to hold free paper shredding events

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevail Bank is announcing they have organized free shred days for paper documents during the months of April and May.

The release by Prevail Bank says for every pound of paper shredded, Prevail Bank will donate $1, up to $1,000 to a nonprofit. If every branch shreds at least 1,000 pounds, Prevail Bank says they will donate a total of $9,000.

Prevail Bank says shredding is important for protecting your confidential information.

The release by Prevail Banks says materials to be shredded will be accepted as capacity allows. You don’t have to be a customer of Prevail Bank to participate. Prevail Bank says there’s a limit of three boxes per person.

A shredding event is set for April 20, 10:00 a.m. through Noon at Prevail Bank Eau Claire. Prevail Bank says funds are intended to benefit the American Red Cross’ Northwest Chapter in Eau Claire.

According to the release by Prevail Bank, additional shredding events will take place on May 10, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Prevail Bank Medford. Prevail Banks says funds are intended to benefit Suicide Awareness & Prevention. Additionally, a shredding event on May 11, 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. will take place at Prevail Bank Owen. Prevail Bank says funds are intended to benefit Friends of the Old School, Inc., an organization dedicated to preserving Owen High School for historical, educational and community uses.

