Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona investigation
Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Former Altoona financial adviser detained before trial for violating probation
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire...
La Crosse Fire Department Chief’s last day