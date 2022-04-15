Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR ending sturgeon guards on Wolf River

The state Department of Natural Resources is ending its practice of posting volunteer guards along the Wolf River to protect spawning sturgeon from poachers
(FILE)
(FILE)(Abby Kousouris)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is ending its practice of posting volunteer guards along the Wolf River to protect spawning sturgeon from poachers.

WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that Sturgeon for Tomorrow has been posting guards along the river around the clock each spring for decades in coordination with the DNR to protect the fish.

DNR Regional Conservation Warden Ben Treml says there’s been no major complaints or poaching cases for at least 15 years and coordinating the volunteers is a lot of work and it’s hard to find people willing to work overnight. He added that no volunteers have patrolled the river for the last two years during the pandemic.

Jim Patt is the president of the southwest chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow. He says he’s not happy with the DNR’s decision. No one knows how much poaching is really going on, he said, and if word gets around that the guards aren’t on the river any more poaching could increase.

Most Read

Altoona investigation
Death investigation underway; Altoona resident found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Former Altoona financial adviser detained before trial for violating probation
A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from...
Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River

Latest News

Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR restarts effort to set bacteria standards in groundwater