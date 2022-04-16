Doctors discuss whether parents should be worried if kids can’t get COVID-19 booster

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than five months ago, kids ages 5-11 became eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

For anyone older than 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends they get booster shots after five months. The FDA and CDC haven’t approved a booster for kids under 12.

“We can still feel confident that there is protection but I would say there likely is going to be a place for us to consider the vaccine as a booster for them, and we’re coming to that time where the five or six months would pass where we would suggest a boosted would be necessary,” Marshfield Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Robert Bullwinkel said.

Prevea Health CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said while a kid’s vaccine protection may not be as strong as it was a few months ago, parents should be too worried if their kid gets COVID.

“Then we talk about waning immunity, kids who have been vaccinated still have a good amount of immunity there, booster may be recommended,” he said. “The ultimate concern here is what are the other mitigation efforts you’re doing.”

Rai said people should take a few more mitigation steps, including wear a mask, around kids who are immunocompromised. For otherwise health kids the main concern should be no different than anyone else who’s vaccinated.

Both Rai and Bullwinkel agree, kids who are healthy don’t need to start masking up, even if they hit the six-month mark post vaccination, unless they’re in a setting where the CDC recommends it.

Bullwinkel said if the FDA and CDC recommend boosters for kids ages 5-11, he would recommend them for his patients. His kids would also get their booster.

Both Rai and Bullwinkel said kids who have turned 12 since they got their pediatric vaccine dose should get an adult booster once they hit the five-month mark after their second shot.

Pfizer announced Thursday it will seek approval for a booster shot for kids ages 5-11. The company cites recent clinical trial data showing it helped kids fight COVID’s Omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.