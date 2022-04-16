Advertisement

Four Madison Fire Department personnel earn stork pins after delivering baby boy

Four Madison Fire Department personnel earn stork pins after delivering baby boy
Four Madison Fire Department personnel earn stork pins after delivering baby boy(Madison Fire Department)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stork pins were presented to four members of the Madison Fire Department a week after they delivered a baby in an ambulance.

The pins were presented to Firefighter Ryan Raisbeck, Paramedics Daniel Congdon, Jeffrey Ezzell and Paramedic-In-Training, Julia Griessmeyer.

The crew members were sent to a home on Madison’s east side on the morning of April 11, after receiving a call about a woman who was going into labor.

Just after the team arrived at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital, a baby boy was born.

Griessmeyer said that it was a smooth delivery that couldn’t have gone any better.

Fire Chief Chris Carbon, one of the personnel who delivered the pins to the four honorees, said to the crew, “You’re going to be a part of that family’s story on every birthday now. That’s pretty special.”

The Madison Fire Department celebrated the successful delivery with donuts during the crewmembers’ shift where they were given the prestigious pins.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the Chippewa River...
City of Eau Claire gives update on the Chippewa River
The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool being in need of repairs, and the...
Chippewa Falls votes to close Chippewa Pool
DHS: Unvaccinated & vaccinated COVID-19 case rates nearly equal
Melissa A. Smith
Oshkosh woman sentenced to prison in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

According to a release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Saturday morning at 6:57 a.m., the...
La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire, one firefighter hurt
Chippewa Steel 2022
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 15th, 2022
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN