Hope Gospel Mission hosts annual Easter Community Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission hosted its annual Easter Community Dinner Saturday.

Though officially called a “Dinner,” people gathered in Eau Claire for lunch celebrating the holiday. A drive-thru option was available for people who couldn’t stay and eat.

Saturday’s menu included traditional ham and potatoes and cake for dessert.

Hope gospel mission’s founder and board president, Mark Donnelly, said Saturday’s celebration wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of more than 75 volunteers.

“We have volunteers that prepare a wonderful meal,” he said. “Most of our food’s donated, different agencies in the Chippewa Valley, and the volunteers put it all together and we have a celebration, celebrate the resurrection of Christ.”

Hope Gospel Mission also hosts annual community meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

