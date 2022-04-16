Advertisement

La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire, one firefighter hurt

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday morning.

According to a release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Saturday at 6:57 a.m., the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a possible fire from the roof of the Valley View Mall building, located at 3800 State Road 16.

The La Crosse Fire Department says in their release when fire crews arrived they discovered smoke and flame coming from the north side of the building on the roof. Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly, and were able to contain the fire to the area with little extension to other parts of the building.

The La Crosse Fire Department says 17 firefighters assisted on scene. La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators were on scene and determined the fire was caused by welding materials from construction.

The La Crosse Fire Department notes in their release that one firefighter was hurt at the fire and suffered a non life threatening injury. The firefighter was taken to Mayo Health System for treatment.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were La Crosse Police Department, Tri State Ambulance, and Xcel energy.

