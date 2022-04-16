Advertisement

Otis marks 400 days in a shelter

Otis as the ECCHA Shelter's valentine
Otis as the ECCHA Shelter's valentine(Eau Claire County Humane Association)
By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some milestones aren’t exactly worth a celebration.

This weekend marks the 400th day spent in an animal shelter for Otis, a seven-year-old lab mix. Otis joined the Eau Claire County Humane Association in December after spending nearly all of 2021 in a shelter in Texas.

A favorite among the ECCHA staff, the milestone marks a bittersweet moment for those that work the facility. Addie Erdmann, the ECCHA Director of Marking and Development, couldn’t say enough good things about Otis, emphasizing his love of play and activity for a senior dog.

“He loves loves loves to play fetch, he loves to swim, he loves car rides; he’s just an awesome awesome dude,” she said.

According to Erdmann, the ideal home for Otis would feature lots of playtime, a big yard to expend his energy, and no other pets.

Alongside Otis is a shelter at “absolute max capacity” for dogs, according to Erdmann, who are also looking for forever homes.

To support the shelter beyond adoption, donations are always accepted, with a rotating list of needed supplies on the ECCHA Facebook page. The Association will also be hosting its 36th annual Fido and Friends 5K Fundraiser coming up on May 14th, with proceeds going towards the operating costs of the shelter.

