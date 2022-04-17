Advertisement

150 soldiers return to Wisconsin following deployment to Europe

Families welcome home the 107th Maintenance Company after being deployed in Europe for almost a...
Families welcome home the 107th Maintenance Company after being deployed in Europe for almost a year(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WMTV) - About 150 soldiers returned to Wisconsin soil on Saturday following a deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The unit was deployed for about eleven months. They were spread out across Poland, Romania and Lithuania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Soldiers conducted services on cars, computers, air conditioning and refrigeration units, heating units, communications equipment and more.

The 107th was welcomed back with a ceremony featuring Governor Tony Evers among other officials.

The unit was set to return home earlier but had their time overseas extended after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

“When we sent you off from that football field in Sparta last spring, I’m not sure we expected the events of the past several months to deteriorate into war in Ukraine,” Gov. Evers said. “But I can say without a doubt that you represented your state really well.”

The unit returned to the United States earlier this week and stayed at Fort Hood, Texas. Now, they’ll return home to Volk Field.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals...
Late offense, Hader’s 100th save push Brewers past Cards
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reaches record low
SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/16/22)
SportScene 13 @ Ten
SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/16/22)