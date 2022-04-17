Easter Bunny Breakfast and East Egg Hunt returns to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona’s annual Easter Bunny Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt hopped back for its 4th year on Saturday.

The city’s parks and recreation department hosted the eggcellent event for families with kids 9 and younger in River Prairie.

After a warm breakfast and pictures with the Easter bunny, kids got to hunt for Easter eggs.

Recreation manager Debra Goldbach says it was exciting to see everyone having fun.

“It is awesome that all these families came out today,” Goldbach said. “We have each age group kind of separated by time, just so families can go from one age group to another and be able to spend that time hunting for eggs with their kids.”

Goldbach says over 500 bags of goodies were available for kids to take home after the Easter hunt.

Altoona’s police and fire departments helped out at the event along with student volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.