Advertisement

Late offense, Hader’s 100th save push Brewers past Cards

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals...
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3. But the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

Latest News

First annual baseball bash
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 16th, 2022
Chippewa Steel 2022
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 15th, 2022
UWEC VB
SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 14th, 2022
ECM signing
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 13th, 2022