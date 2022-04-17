Medical experts discuss long haul COVID

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 can affect people differently, even after the infection has left the body.

Doctor Greg Vanichkachorn, also known as Dr. Van, is the medical director for Mayo Clinic’s COVID rehabilitation program. He says In some cases there may be lingering symptoms after the virus has run its course.

“Some people we see and they’ve been suffering from symptoms for three weeks,” Dr. Van said. “Unfortunately, we do have some patients who are about two years out from their infection who are still suffering symptoms.”

Health experts describe this phenomenon as “long haul COVID”.

“The symptoms that we typically see are fatigue and shortness of breath, and the fatigue is probably the most common symptom we see, and it can be quite profound,” Dr. Van said.

Prevea Health President and CEO, Doctor Ashok Rai says people with long COVID can have varying symptoms.

“You have the brain fog that people describe, the taste and smell, the different feelings in their extremities, ringing in their ears to shortness of breath, to cardiac complications, to you know, pancreatic complications or liver complications,” Dr. Rai said.

Dr. Van says a majority of long haulers he sees only had mild COVID-19 cases.

“About 75% of our patients didn’t require any medical care at all before they went on to develop symptoms,” Dr. Van said.

For those with long COVID, Dr. Rai says there’s no universal treatment.

“For right now, 100% of our treatment is really based on the organ system that’s being affected,” Dr. Rai said. “But there isn’t one intervention that we could do across the gamut of long COVID that would make a big therapeutic difference.”

To lower the risk of long COVID, Dr. Van says patience is key and to give your body time to rest before getting back into the swing of things.

“While I can understand that, and it seems to make sense that unfortunately, it can make people worse because this will lead to a flare of symptoms like worsened fatigue and muscle aches that require rest to get over sometimes for several days,” Dr. Van said.

If you notice symptoms hanging around longer than expected, Dr. Van says to call your primary care provider.

“There are some definitions out there for long haul COVID that say that symptoms have to be present for three months or more, but that being said, that doesn’t mean a patient should wait three months in order to get treatment,” Dr. Van said.

Doctors say they’re still in the early stages of understanding long haul COVID and the best ways to treat it.

Experts also say getting vaccinated can help lessen the severity of post-virus symptoms and even help avoid infection in the first place.

