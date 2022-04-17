Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reaches record low

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development released the preliminary employment estimates for March 2022.

The data shows that Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in March, down from 2.9% in February.

“Thanks to continued job growth, Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate in March 2022 has declined to a record low of 2.8 percent. The total number of people employed has increased by more than 60,000 and the total number of people counted as unemployed has declined by more than 47,000 from March 2021 to March 2022,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high.

“For those who are still looking to break into a career, DWD can assist you through any one of the state’s in-person job centers or through the JobCenterofWisconsin.com website, which currently has some 142,000 job postings,” said Pechacek.

The full report can be viewed at WisConomy.com.

