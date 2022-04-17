Advertisement

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reaches record low

(MGN | Freepik)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development released the preliminary employment estimates for March 2022.

The data shows that Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in March, down from 2.9% in February.

“Thanks to continued job growth, Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate in March 2022 has declined to a record low of 2.8 percent. The total number of people employed has increased by more than 60,000 and the total number of people counted as unemployed has declined by more than 47,000 from March 2021 to March 2022,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high.

“For those who are still looking to break into a career, DWD can assist you through any one of the state’s in-person job centers or through the JobCenterofWisconsin.com website, which currently has some 142,000 job postings,” said Pechacek.

The full report can be viewed at WisConomy.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/16/22)
SportScene 13 @ Ten
SportScene 13 @ Ten (4/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (4/16/22)
First annual baseball bash
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 16th, 2022