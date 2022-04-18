1 person hurt after crash in Monroe County

LEON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

According to a social post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:43 p.m. on Sunday , authorities received a report of a vehicle that rolled over after losing control while traveling southbound at a high speed on State Highway 27 near County Highway J in the Leon Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found an unconscious man. Sparta Area Ambulance Paramedics and Sparta Area Fire Department personnel tended to the man and requested Gunderson Air to respond.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to a medical facility. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

