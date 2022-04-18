2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Saturday

TOWN OF BUFFALO (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Buffalo County.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 32-year-old Matthew Doelle of Fountain City and 38-yearold Heidi Bagniewski of Cochrane were both hurt when the motorcycle they were riding went off of the roadway on County Highway M east of Fountain City at 6:33 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, both people were found about 30 yards off of the roadway. Doelle was unresponsive with what the Sheriff’s Department described as significant injuries, while Bagniewski was alert but also appeared to have significant injuries. Both were taken to Winona Health. The Sheriff’s Department said speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with the crash were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Ambulance and Medlink Air.

