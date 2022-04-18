Advertisement

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Saturday

The crash happened east of Fountain City Saturday evening.
The crash happened east of Fountain City Saturday evening.
The crash happened east of Fountain City Saturday evening.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BUFFALO (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Buffalo County.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 32-year-old Matthew Doelle of Fountain City and 38-yearold Heidi Bagniewski of Cochrane were both hurt when the motorcycle they were riding went off of the roadway on County Highway M east of Fountain City at 6:33 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, both people were found about 30 yards off of the roadway. Doelle was unresponsive with what the Sheriff’s Department described as significant injuries, while Bagniewski was alert but also appeared to have significant injuries. Both were taken to Winona Health. The Sheriff’s Department said speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with the crash were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Ambulance and Medlink Air.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Doctors discuss Long Haul COVID
Medical experts discuss long haul COVID
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (4/18/22)
Sofas for Service is a volunteer run non-profit providing free furnishings to veterans in need.
Sofas for Service veterans benefit April 30
veterans benefit 6:35
VETERANS BENEFIT #3
veterans benefit 6:15
VETERANS BENEFIT #2