Barron man charged with child porn, child sexual exploitation

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron man is facing charges of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography after a several month-long investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were referred to a case from the Wisconsin DOJ by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the NCMEC received a complaint from the social media platform, Kik about the downloading of suspected child pornography.

On Jan. 26, 2022 a detective obtained a search warrant to seize and search an Apple iPhone in possession or control of Derek Salewski. Authorities made contact with Salewski at his workplace.

According to the criminal complaint, Salewski told authorities that he has never used Kik on that cell phone, nor has he used it in the last five to six years. However, an analyst revealed that Salewski’s cell phone had evidence that Kik has repeatedly been installed and uninstalled on Salewski’s iPhone. The analysis showed that Kik was installed and uninstalled about every three to four days, and sometimes more frequently.

Detectives say they found 7,805 files in 65 folders. The detective’s initial examination of those files is all of them are either pictures or videos and the vast majority of them appear to consist of child sexual assault material or child pornography.

Saleksi is being held at Barron County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

