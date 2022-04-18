Advertisement

Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.

Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge.

The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead.

Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29.7 seconds left.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Students at Jemison High School in Chilton County, Alabama, have been suspended for a senior...
Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals...
Late offense, Hader’s 100th save push Brewers past Cards
First annual baseball bash
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 16th, 2022
Chippewa Steel 2022
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 15th, 2022
UWEC VB
SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 14th, 2022