THE CALHOUN MEMORIAL LIBRARY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Calhoun Memorial Library in Chetek. Their staff is wonderful, and they are always engaged with my children. They make craft kits for the kids to put together and have activities for the kids to complete. They help foster a love of learning and are always encouraging my children to read more.

Jessica Flatten

