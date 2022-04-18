Advertisement

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveils new logo

A contest was put out to the schools within the Chippewa County school district for the...
A contest was put out to the schools within the Chippewa County school district for the creation of the new logo. The Chippewa County Crime Stoppers held a presentation of the awards to the winners of the overall contest and age category winners on Monday at the Chippewa County Courthouse.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveiled a new logo during a presentation on Monday.

A contest was put out to the schools within the Chippewa County school district for the creation of the new logo. The Chippewa County Crime Stoppers held a presentation of the awards to the winners of the overall contest and age category winners on Monday at the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Area law enforcement and the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers Board were set to choose the winning logo design. However, they couldn’t choose just one. Two winners were chosen, and their designs with be incorporated together to become one. Each winner was given $100.

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers announced they have received their non-profit and incorporation status approval and anticipate launching fully in the near future. They just formed this year.

The Mission of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers is, “Partnership of the public, law enforcement, and media which provides the community with a means to anonymously assist with solving crimes and contribute to an improved quality of life.”

The Chippewa County Crime Stoppers new logo is said to appear on their website, their Facebook page, and various signage throughout Chippewa County.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Doctors discuss Long Haul COVID
Medical experts discuss long haul COVID

Latest News

Altoona Man Found Dead in Illinois Identified
Altoona Man Found Dead in Illinois Identified
Sparta School District Making Budget Cuts
Sparta School District Making Budget Cuts
A number of Earth Week events are happening in Eau Claire County
Earth Week events and activities in Eau Claire County
Earth Week Events and Activities
Earth Week Events and Activities