Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveils new logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveiled a new logo during a presentation on Monday.

A contest was put out to the schools within the Chippewa County school district for the creation of the new logo. The Chippewa County Crime Stoppers held a presentation of the awards to the winners of the overall contest and age category winners on Monday at the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Area law enforcement and the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers Board were set to choose the winning logo design. However, they couldn’t choose just one. Two winners were chosen, and their designs with be incorporated together to become one. Each winner was given $100.

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers announced they have received their non-profit and incorporation status approval and anticipate launching fully in the near future. They just formed this year.

The Mission of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers is, “Partnership of the public, law enforcement, and media which provides the community with a means to anonymously assist with solving crimes and contribute to an improved quality of life.”

The Chippewa County Crime Stoppers new logo is said to appear on their website, their Facebook page, and various signage throughout Chippewa County.

