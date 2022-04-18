City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry announces ‘No Mow May!’ initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is inviting residents to participate in a new sustainable initiative they call “No Mow May!”

According to a release by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to participate, participants are required to register their yard to forgo mowing throughout the month of May. The initiative “No Mow May” has a goal to “provide early season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing frequency of lawnmowing during a month where foraging resources are limited.”

Registration can be completed over the phone by calling 608-789-7533 Monday -Thursday from 8:00 a.m. -4:00p.m. & Friday from 8:00 a.m. -2:00p.m. People can also register in person at City Hall located at 400 La Crosse Street Monday -Thursday from 8:00 a.m. -4:00p.m. People can register online on their website.

